Avalanche's Tristen Nielsen: Dropped to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nielsen was loaned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Nielsen was a healthy scratch in two straight games at the NHL level, including Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 18 minor-league appearances this season.
