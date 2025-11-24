Nielsen was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Sunday.

Nielsen recorded his first career NHL point in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old had the lone helper on Cale Makar's ninth goal of the season at the 18:21 mark of the second period. Considering the Avalanche currently have four injured forwards on the roster, Nielsen will probably be summoned from the minors again ahead of Wednesday's home game versus the Sharks.