Nielsen scored two goals in AHL Colorado's 3-2 shootout win over Abbotsford on Saturday.

This was Nielsen's first multi-goal game of the season, and it came against his former team. He's earned eight goals and 12 points through 14 appearances, a performance that earned him his NHL debut Nov. 4 as the Avalanche faced the Lightning. If he continues to play well with the Eagles, he could be a candidate for another call-up.