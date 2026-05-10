Avalanche's Tristen Nielsen: Scores two goals in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nielsen scored twice in AHL Colorado's 6-2 win over Henderson in Game 4 on Saturday.
Nielsen was a beast in this postseason series, earning four goals and an assist over four games as the Eagles knocked out the Silver Knights. Nielsen is up to seven points, 22 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through six playoff outings. He'll get to continue playing with the Eagles as they move into the Pacific Division Finals.
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