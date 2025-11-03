Nielsen was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.

Nielsen has yet to make his NHL debut, but the 25-year-old could draw into the lineup Tuesday versus the Lightning if Gavin Brindley (concussion) is unavailable. Nielsen has been a steady contributor with the Eagles in 2025-26 -- he's accounted for five goals, nine points and a plus-4 rating over 11 outings. The British Columbia native had just 28 points across 67 regular-season games with AHL Abbotsford last year, so his offense is trending in the right direction.