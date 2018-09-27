Avalanche's Ty Lewis: Scores lone goal in loss
Lewis scored Colorado's lone goal in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.
Lewis, 20, spent last season playing in the WHL, suiting up for his hometown Brandon Wheat Kings. In 70 games, the left winger registered 100 points, including 44 goals.
