Felhaber scored twice and added an assist in AHL Colorado's 6-2 win over Tucson on Friday.

Felhaber is up to four goals and nine points through 15 games this season. The 27-year-old hasn't gotten a call-up this year despite the Avalanche rotating a handful of depth players to and from the AHL. He was scoreless over five appearances in the 2024-25 regular season with the Avalanche, and he added 44 points in 67 regular-season contests for the Eagles last year.