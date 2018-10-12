Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Adds two helpers in blowout win

Barrie assisted on both of Tyson Jost and Alex Kerfoot's first goals of the season Thursday against the Sabres.

It was also Barrie's first two points of the season after going without a point in the first three games. The Avs went 2-for-4 with the man advantage with Barrie playing 6:09 and Samuel Girard just 1:00. He is undoubtedly the team's primary power-play quarterback. With Nathan MacKinnon and that offense, Barrie is a good source of power-play points.