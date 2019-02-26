Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Adds two more assists

Barrie registered a pair of helpers in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Barrie now has four assists in his last four games, while adding 10 shots on goal over that span. He went cold early in February, but it appears the defender is back to churning out offense at a steady pace and should be especially useful given his average of 4:15 of power-play time per game.

