Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Back at it Tuesday
Barrie (undisclosed) will return to action Tuesday evening against host Pittsburgh.
Despite missing the past four games, Barrie is tied with four others to rank ninth among NHL defensemen in points with three goals and 17 assists. Better yet, the Avs run the league's best power play, as it's converting at a rate of 32.2 percent, and Barrie is certainly a part of that equation based on his accruing seven helpers between 3:36 of average ice time in that special teams situation.
