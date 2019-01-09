Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Bags pair of helpers
Barrie notched two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 defeat to Winnipeg.
Barrie has points in five straight games to the tune of one goal and seven helpers. The blueliner has been logging big minutes since returning from a four-game stint on the sidelines, 22:59 of ice time per game, that includes 5:23 with the man advantage. In fact, eight of the 27-year-old's 12 points over that stretch were scored on the power play.
