Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Bags two points in win

Barrie scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over Dallas.

Barrie led all Avalanche skaters in ice-time Sunday, playing nearly 23 minutes. As part of his two-point performance, Barrie finished the night with a plus-3 rating and appears more than ready for the regular season to begin. A season ago, the 27-year-old top pairing defenseman averaged nearly 23 minutes of action each game. He'll be counted on to play just as many, if not more minutes in 2018-19.