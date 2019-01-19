Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Big three-point game
Barrie scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-1 rout of the Kings.
Barrie is on a three-game streak in which he has delivered five points, including four assists. He's now tied for eighth in the NHL in scoring from the blue line with 37 points. Use him well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...