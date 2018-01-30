Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Cleared for action

Barrie (hand) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Barrie's long awaited return ends a 13-game stint in the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner tallied six points in his previous five outings, along with 15 shots, two blocks and a plus-2 rating. The British Columbia native should retake his spot on the power play, where he has notched 12 of his 27 points this season. Andrei Mironov or David Warsofsky will likely head back to the minors in order to create space for Barrie under the 23-man roster limit.