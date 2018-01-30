Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Cleared for action
Barrie (hand) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Barrie's long awaited return ends a 13-game stint in the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner tallied six points in his previous five outings, along with 15 shots, two blocks and a plus-2 rating. The British Columbia native should retake his spot on the power play, where he has notched 12 of his 27 points this season. Andrei Mironov or David Warsofsky will likely head back to the minors in order to create space for Barrie under the 23-man roster limit.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...