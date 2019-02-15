Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Cold in February
Barrie has only one assist in seven games since the beginning of February.
For a top-pairing defenseman with 40 points in 53 games, the drought is a bit unusual. Defensively, Barrie's struggles have mirrored the Avalanche, as he skated to a minus-8 in that span, but he also recorded 16 blocked shots, including seven in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets. He likely will return to his productive ways soon enough.
