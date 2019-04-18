Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Collects assist
Barrie picked up a power-play helper, seven shots, four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames in Game 4.
Barrie has posted two assists and 18 shots over four games in the series. He had a career year with 59 points in 78 contests in the regular season, but he's played more of a supplementary role in the offense so far in the postseason.
