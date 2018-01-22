Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Considered day-to-day

Barrie (hand) is considered day-to-day according to head coach Jared Bednar, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Barrie is still on injured reserve, but it seems like he will be returning soon. It doesn't sound like the 26-year-old will play Monday or Tuesday, but the Avalanche also have a game on Thursday against the Blues. Colorado could use Barrie back in their lineup, as he has 27 points in 34 games.