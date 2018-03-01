Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Contributes two points in victory
Barrie scored one goal and set up another in a 5-2 win over Calgary on Wednesday.
When he's been healthy, Barrie has been a great weapon to have for obtaining assists with 32 this season. He hasn't done much in the goals department, but few blueliners do contribute a lot in terms of finding twine. As long as he's finding his teammates, both the Avalanche and his owners will be very happy with him.
