Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Corrals three assists

Barrie had a trio of assists, two coming on the power play, in Friday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.

The Avs' top players all clicked Friday, Barrie included. He finished the series with five helpers and 20 shots on goal in five games. Barrie will likely remain a top fantasy option on the blue line throughout Colorado's playoff run.

More News
Our Latest Stories