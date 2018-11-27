Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Barrie will miss Tuesday's matchup with Nashville due to an undisclosed issue, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Replacing Barrie's offensive production will be a tall task for the rest of the blue line, as he has notched 20 points in 23 contests. Coach Jared Bednar didn't provide specifics on the nature or severity of the British Columbia native's problem, so it's unclear how long he might be unavailable. In the meantime, Mark Barberio will rejoin the lineup.