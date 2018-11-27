Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Barrie will miss Tuesday's matchup with Nashville due to an undisclosed issue, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Replacing Barrie's offensive production will be a tall task for the rest of the blue line, as he has notched 20 points in 23 contests. Coach Jared Bednar didn't provide specifics on the nature or severity of the British Columbia native's problem, so it's unclear how long he might be unavailable. In the meantime, Mark Barberio will rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Scores second goal•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Picks up goal and assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Distributes three in victory•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Adds two helpers in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Bags two points in win•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Healthy enough to play Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...