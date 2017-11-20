Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Dishes out two assists Sunday

Barrie contributed a pair of helpers in Sunday's win over the Red Wings.

Barrie has been great all season long and his consistent offensive production continued against the Red Wings. The 26-year-old now has 16 points in 18 games on the season and is quarterbacking the first power-play unit. Barrie is pretty much an automatic roll whenever the Avalanche hit the ice.

