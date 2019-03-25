Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Earns assist with deflection
Barrie produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Barrie's shot on a two-man advantage deflected off of Alexander Kerfoot's knee and behind Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford for the opening goal. Barrie has had a strong season with 53 points (24 on the power play) in 72 games. He also reached 200 shots for the first time his career. Barrie has nine points in 12 games in March.
