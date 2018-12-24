Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Enjoying another fine season
Barrie has four goals and 24 points in 33 games this season.
The Avalanche blueliner may not be scoring as much as he has in past seasons, however with 20 assists in 2018-19, Barrie is offsetting a lack of goals with an abundance of helpers. His offensive production will continue getting a boost from his power-play involvement, as Barrie has averaged 4:00 of power-play time per game to this point in the season. Don't be turned off by his mini three-game slump...he's bound to get back on track soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...