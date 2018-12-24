Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Enjoying another fine season

Barrie has four goals and 24 points in 33 games this season.

The Avalanche blueliner may not be scoring as much as he has in past seasons, however with 20 assists in 2018-19, Barrie is offsetting a lack of goals with an abundance of helpers. His offensive production will continue getting a boost from his power-play involvement, as Barrie has averaged 4:00 of power-play time per game to this point in the season. Don't be turned off by his mini three-game slump...he's bound to get back on track soon.