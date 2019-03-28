Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Erupts for three points
Barrie scored a goal and supplied two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The three-point night is his fourth such contest of the season, giving Barrie 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 73 games. He's just one point shy of his career-high 57 from last season. With 25 points on the man advantage, Barrie has been a reliable contributor across virtually all fantasy formats this year.
