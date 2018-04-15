Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Experiences good and bad Game 2
Barrie registered two assists but a minus-3 rating during the 5-4 loss to the Predators on Saturday. The Predators lead the first-round series 2-0.
The two assists were nice, but Barrie didn't play well at even strength. He picked up his assists on the power play and a 6-on-5 situation at the end of the third period and was on the ice for three goals allowed. To be fair, though, owners have come to expect these types of games from Barrie. He scored 57 points in 68 games during the regular season, but he also had a minus-15 rating.
