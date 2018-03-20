Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Extends point streak to 10
Barrie lit the lamp during a 5-1 victory over Detroit on Sunday.
Barrie's been on a blistering pace recently, scoring 13 points in his last 10 games, while averaging 25:29 of ice time and 4:03 of power-play time with the first unit during that span as well. He's also up to 50 points (11 goals, 39 points) in 58 games -- which ranks in a tie for 10th most in the NHL out of defensemen, despite the fact Barrie has missed 13 games due to injury -- and eclipsed the 50-point plateau for the second time in his career. Barrie's certainly elevated his game in 2017-18, and there's no reason he can't continue to pile up points for the rest of the year.
