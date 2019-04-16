Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Gets back on scoresheet
Barrie notched an assist and six shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
Barrie had gone empty in the first two games of the series before assisting on the first of Nathan MacKinnon's two power-play tallies in the first period. After posting 59 points in 78 outings in the regular season, expectations are high for Barrie to play strong at both ends of the ice.
