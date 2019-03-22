Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Goal binge continues

Barrie contributed a goal, four shots and eight blocks in Thursday's 3-1 win over Dallas.

Barrie scored 5:19 into the third to make it 2-0, and that goal turned into the winner after Dallas got on the scoresheet later in the final frame. Four of the talented defenseman's 11 goals this season have come in the past three games.

