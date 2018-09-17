Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Healthy enough to play Tuesday
Barrie (strain) will start against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Barrie got banged up in practice, but if he's starting a preseason game he must be no worse for the wear. Otherwise, the Avalanche wouldn't risk his health. The 27-year-old is coming off a great season where he notched 14 goals and 43 assists in only 68 games. A whopping 30 of those points came on the power play, so he should be primed to do some real damage with the extra man this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: No restrictions in Saturday's practice•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Misses practice Friday•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Sets up winner•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Experiences good and bad Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Tallies three points•
-
Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Tacks on two more points•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...