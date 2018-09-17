Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Healthy enough to play Tuesday

Barrie (strain) will start against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Barrie got banged up in practice, but if he's starting a preseason game he must be no worse for the wear. Otherwise, the Avalanche wouldn't risk his health. The 27-year-old is coming off a great season where he notched 14 goals and 43 assists in only 68 games. A whopping 30 of those points came on the power play, so he should be primed to do some real damage with the extra man this year.