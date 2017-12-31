Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Lands on IR

Barrie (hand) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Colorado's premier puck-moving defenseman is expected to be shelved for 4-to-6 weeks, which opens the door for fringe players like Andrei Mironov and Anton Lindholm to see consistent playing time, albeit in a lesser role than what Barrie's been accustomed to in the Mile High city.

