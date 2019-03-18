Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Leads charge in win

Barrie scored two goals in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

His tally early in the second period proved to be the game-winner, and he followed it up with his ninth goal of the season about nine minutes later. Barrie has amassed three goals and 10 points in his last 13 games, with five of his helpers coming on the power play, to hit the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.