Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Marks scoresheet twice in win

Barrie recorded a goal and a power-play assist during Friday's 7-1 win over Minnesota.

This makes consecutive multi-point showings for Barrie, and he now has four goals and 10 assists through 16 games since returning from a hand injury. The 26-year-old defenseman is having a standout campaign, as his 2.26 points per 60 minutes rank second among all regular blueliners in the league. Even with his 14 games missed due to injury, there's a good chance Barrie posts the highest point total of his career.