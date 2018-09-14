Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Misses practice Friday
Barrie didn't practice Friday as a precaution after pulling a muscle during Thursday's testing, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Barrie's injury doesn't sound overly serious, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive clearance to play ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against Vegas. The 27-year-old blueliner will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in drafts this season after racking up 14 goals and 57 points in 68 games last campaign.
