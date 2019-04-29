Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Monster Game 2
Barrie had a huge game Sunday night in Game 2 against the Sharks, posting a goal and two assists in a series-tying win.
Barrie is a huge catalyst for this Avs team - when he's on, it tends to roll. He posted 59 points in the regular season, and had five points in Colorado's first-round series win over the Flames, getting on the board in three of its four wins.
