Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Nets game-winner in opener

Barrie netted the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's season opener against the Rangers.

A great season debut for Barrie, who is one of the more productive offensive rearguards around. The 26-year-old manned the point on the first power-play unit and fired four shots on goal. He's yet to truly become an elite d-man, but his strong offensive numbers over the past few seasons make him worth owning in almost all fantasy leagues.