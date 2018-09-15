Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: No restrictions in Saturday's practice
Barrie (pulled muscle) practiced in a regular jersey Saturday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
While Barrie missed practice Friday having pulled a muscle during the previous day's testing, this isn't believed to be a serious issue. Colorado's third-round (64th overall) pick from 2013 is coming off a career-high output of 14 goals, 43 assists and 30 power-play points. The Avalanche open the preseason against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
