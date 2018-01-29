Play

Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Not yet ready to return

Barrie (hand) isn't ready to return to action just yet, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Barrie has missed 13 games with this injury, and it appears he is going to miss at least once more. The Avalanche play Tuesday in Vancouver and Thursday in Edmonton. You can probably write the Canadian off for Tuesday, but keep an eye on him for Thursday just in case.

