Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Out 4-6 weeks

Barrie will require surgery to repair his broken hand which will keep him sidelined 4-6 weeks, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

While it hasn't officially happened yet, Barrie is a lock for injured reserve given the expected length of his absence. With six points in his previous five outings, the blueliner was firing on all cylinders before getting hurt. Once the 26-year-old is designated for IR, the club will likely call-up a defenseman from AHL San Antonio with Chris Butler or David Warsofsky the leading candidates.