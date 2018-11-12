Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Picks up goal and assist in win

Barrie scored a goal and tallied an assist in a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Sunday.

Barrie's goal came midway through the second period and gave Colorado a four-goal lead in the process. He also assisted on Carl Soderberg's marker in the first period which turned out to be the eventual game-winner. The 27-year-old blueliner has a goal and four assists in his last five games, and for the season has registered 14 points in 17 games.