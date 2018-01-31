Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Picks up helper in return

Barrie (hand) tallied an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Barrie only logged 17:12 of ice time against Vancouver, which is well below his season average of 21:13, but he was still able to mark the score sheet in his return to the lineup following a 13-game absence. The 26-year-old blueliner's usage should trend upwards as he continues to play himself back into game shape.