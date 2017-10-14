Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Puts man-advantage tally on board
Barrie contributed a power-play goal in Friday's 3-1 home win over the Ducks.
This was the first man-advantage point for Barrie this season. He's averaged over three minutes per game in that special teams situation the past two years, and Colorado as a team surprisingly ranks in the top third when it comes to converting power play opportunities. Barrie is starter material in just about any fantasy setting.
