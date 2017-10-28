Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Puts up minus-4 in loss

Barrie was a minus-4, a team low, in a 7-0 loss Friday to Vegas.

This was a total breakdown for Colorado, and Barrie took the worst of it with his evening. The Avalanche easily played their worst game of the year in Nevada, and things won't get easier Saturday against Chicago. Barrie is normally a good starting option, though, and Friday was likely just a bad situation snowballing out of control for the evening.