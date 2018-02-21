Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Racks up five points on power play

Barrie had a goal and four assists -- all on the power play -- in Tuesday's overtime win over Vancouver.

Barrie tied the game 4-4 with 3:01 left in the third period and then set up Nathan MacKinnon's overtime goal to give the Avalanche their first win in three games. It was the first appearance on the scoresheet in four games for Barrie, whose five points are the most by a defenseman in a regular-season game in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history. The 26-year-old now has 36 points in 45 games and has been a force with the man advantage. Barrie is one of the best offensive blueliners in the game and should continue being a key performer as the Avalanche try to secure a playoff berth.