Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Rebound campaign continues

Barrie scored twice and recorded five shots through 24:31 of ice time (3:03 on the man advantage) during Monday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

After recording 38 points and a minus-34 rating last year, Barrie has already posted four goals, 23 assists and a serviceable minus-3 mark through 32 games this season. The Avalanche have been sneaky competitive all year, and their No. 1 offensive defenseman's fantasy value has skyrocketed as a result. Barrie's plus-minus rating could again creep into problem territory, but otherwise, he appears set to take a run at a career-best showing.