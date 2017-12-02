Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Records assist versus Devils
Barrie posted an assist on his team's only goal in a 2-1 loss against the Devils on Friday.
The 26-year-old is now halfway to matching his 38 points from a season ago through just 23 games. He's averaging less ice time than he did in 2016-17, but he's been very efficient and recorded seven helpers on the power play. Barrie is still a bit of a reliability in the plus/minus category, but he's off to a fast enough start to justify at least a bench spot.
