Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Records three assists in loss
Barrie posted three assists, two of which came on the power play, during a 6-5 loss against the Lightning on Saturday.
The 26-year-old isn't providing much in the scoring department, but he's made up for it with 25 assists in 31 games. Barrie is on pace for 66 assists, which would shatter his career high of 41 assists from 2014-15. If Barrie recaptures his scoring touch too (he has two goals on 72 shots), it's not inconceivable to think Barrie could post 65-70 points this season.
