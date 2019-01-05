Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Records three assists

Barrie posted three assists in a 6-1 victory against the Rangers on Friday.

That's four straight games with points, and Barrie tied his season high with three assists and points Friday. He's been one of the better defensemen in the league this season at racking up helpers. He has 25 of them in 38 games, giving him 30 points because of his five goals too. Maybe most importantly, Barrie owns a plus-6 rating. Over the past three seasons, Barrie averaged about a minus-22 rating, so owners are not only appreciative of the additional scoring from Barrie this season but also the improved defensive metrics.