Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Registers 20th power-play point
Barrie contributed an assist on the man advantage in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Predators.
Barrie now has two goals and 18 helpers on the power play this year, accounting for just under half of his 42 points in 58 games. He added three shots to bring his season total to 155. Despite struggling to get on the scoresheet in February, Barrie remains a strong blueliner for fantasy purposes.
