Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Registers two helpers in loss

Barrie extended his point streak to four games with a pair of even-strength assists in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders.

The 5-foot-10 blueliner is up to 12 assists and 14 points on the season, producing at a point-per-game rate. During his active point streak, Barrie has logged six assists, including two in each of his last two appearances. The 26-year-old has been incredibly consistent all year, scoring at least one point in 11 of his 14 games. Friday night's tilt against Ottawa will provide him the chance to push his streak to five games.