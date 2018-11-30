Avalanche's Tyson Barrie: Remains sidelined

Barrie (undisclosed) won't play Friday against St. Louis, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Barrie will miss a third consecutive contest Friday and remains without a definite timetable for his return to action. With Barrie and Mark Barberio (upper body) both nursing injuries, the recently recalled Mark Alt will draw into the lineup and make his season debut against the Blues.

More News
Our Latest Stories